Lewandowski and Cancelo suffer ban ahead of El Clasico over accumulated yellow cards

La Liga has confirmed that Robert Lewandowski and Joao Cancelo will each serve only a one-match ban for accumulating yellow cards, allowing them to participate in the upcoming match against Real Madrid later this month.

Both players received controversial yellow cards in their previous fixture against Las Palmas, bringing their total bookings for the season to five and triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

There were allegations that Lewandowski and Cancelo intentionally received these cards to avoid suspension for the crucial match against Real Madrid following their upcoming game against Cadiz.

According to La Liga’s disciplinary rules, any player found guilty of such actions would face a doubled suspension.

However, after reviewing the evidence, league officials determined that there was insufficient proof to penalize either player for misconduct.

Consequently, both Lewandowski and Cancelo have been handed one-match bans.

Although they will miss the match against Cadiz, Lewandowski and Cancelo will be eligible to play against Real Madrid on April 21.