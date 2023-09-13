Libyan news website broadcasts criticisms of maintenance of dam before storm

A popular news website in Libya called Al-Wasat has said that the city of Derna was badly damaged during Storm Daniel because the rebuilding process was delayed and the dams were not properly maintained.

The storm caused a lot of damage. Around 2,200 people are believed to have died and 10,000 are missing. In addition, two dams in the Derna valley collapsed, which caused whole neighborhoods to be destroyed.

Al-Wasat mentioned that two experts from Libya said these things in an article released on September 12th.

According to economic expert Mohammed Ahmed, the lack of security and insufficient monitoring of safety measures by Libyan authorities caused the catastrophe in Derna.

“He said that both factors will cause more disasters in the water sector and energy. ”

He said that people had been asking questions about whether safety procedures were being followed in old buildings that haven’t been maintained in a while.