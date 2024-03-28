LITUNGA LUBOSI IMWIKO II INSPECTS HIS RECONSTRUCTED PALACE ENTRANCE

The Litunga Lubosi Imwiko ll today appeared outside the Palace Court yard to inspect the completed works on the entrance to his Palace.

The Lozi King was accompanied outside by the Ngambela (Prime Minister) Mukela Manyando, Western Province Permanent Secretary Simomo Akapelwa and Indunas among others.

Meanwhile, after the inspection of works both inside and outside the entrance, the Ngambela said the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) was pleased with the works done.

Government has completed the reconstruction of the palace entrance which was brought down by a truck driver recently.

The Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II is expected to leave for Lealui Royal Heritage Village in the Barotse Plains in the coming days in readiness for the Kuomboka Ceremony on 20th April.

©️ GTV – Zambia