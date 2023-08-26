LITUNGA’S VISIT TO THE NORTHERN PROVINCE WAS OF GREAT VALUE – BRE

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) says the recent trip made by Litunga Lubosi Imwiko the second of the Lozi people to Northern Province to grace the 2023 Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony of the Bembe people was of great value as it has strengthened the harmony between the two tribes.

Speaking when addressing people who turned up at Mboo Kuta in Limulunga Royal Village to formally welcome the Litunga and his entourage, BRE Ngambela Mukela Manyando said the move made by Mwine-Lubemba, Chiti Mukulu of inviting the Litunga to grace this year’s Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony is a good step towards uniting the two regions.

“When the Litunga was invited by Mwine-Lubemba to go and grace his ceremony, we saw that it was important to undertake the trip so as to strengthen the cultural relationship between the two regions and reinforce the ‘One Zambia One Nation motto,’’ Ngambela Manyando said.

He said the cultural visit that took place between the two tribes has enabled the two tribes to exchange knowledge and learn about each other’s cultural norms.

“Cultural exchange is a very important aspect of our existence; therefore, we are grateful to Mwine-Lubemba for inviting the Litunga because we have acquired some knowledge from our visit,” Ngambela Manyando said.

He further thanked the government and the Bemba people for good treatment that was given to the Litunga and all the 206 people that accompanied the King.

“We appreciate the reception accorded to us by the Bemba Royal Establishment and both the Provincial Administration in Northern Province and Western Province for facilitating this trip and taking care of our logistics,” Ngambela Manyando said.

The 2023 Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony of the Bemba people that was held at Mungwi Village in Kasama last weekend was graced by the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko the second.

ZANIS