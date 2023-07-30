Livingstone City Council (LCC) worker saves girlfriend’s number as LCC

Council worker saves girlfriend’s number as LCC

THERE was laughter in the Livingstone local court when a woman narrated how her husband, an officer at Livingstone City Council (LCC), saved his girlfriend’s contact on his phone under the company’s acronym LCC to prevent his wife from being suspicious when his lover calls.

Kamana, 29, told the local court that she was showered with insults when she opted to answer a call on her husband’s phone saved as LCC, which she later discovered was his 33-year-old girlfriend.

“I was greeted with offensive language when I answered his phone from his girlfriend, Malumo, whom he saved as LCC. She insulted me by itemising my biological female reproductive organs and calling me brainless,” Kamana said..

Credit: ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL