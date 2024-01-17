LIVINGSTONE MAYOR SHOCKED TO FIND BAR PACKED WITH WOMEN, KIDS AT NOON

Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai has expressed concern over the growing trend of women patronising bars with babies in the tourist capital.

Ms Muleabai was shocked during an engagement meeting with bar owners and brewers of kachasu in Simatobolo to find joints packed with women and their children at midday.

“The revelations were shocking,” she said on her Facebook page. “This left us with many unanswered questions looking at the time my fellow women were drinking.

The trend does not only make women less productive, but destroys the future and upbringing of our children to grow into responsible citizens.”

Ms Muleabai says Livingstone City Council (LCC) will now consider enacting a by-law that will ensure that parents and guardians who allow children in drinking places are prosecuted together with bar owners.

“It is time for women to go back to the old days when they could spend most of their time gardening or venturing in businesses, rather than spending their precious time in bars,” she said.

CREDIT: ZambiaDailyMail