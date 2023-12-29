Load-shedding will only occur because of power exports- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Load-shedding will only occur because of power exports

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) says it has engaged the two power utilities ( ZESCO and ZESA) of low levels of water reserves at the Kariba Dam especially that Zambia may experience below normal seasonal rainfall.

Zambia generates 1,080 megawatts of power from Kariba Dam.

However Zambia has installed capacity of over 3,500 megawatts and its national use at peak demand is about 1,800-2200 megawatts.

The installed generation capacity comprises of 83 percent of hydro, 9 percent of coal, 5 percent of heavy fuel oil and 3 percent solar PV.

The mining sector remains the largest consumer of power at 51% of total generated electricity, followed by the domestic sector at 33%.

Zambia is exporting power to Bostwana, DRC, Malawi, Tanzania and South Africa.

Zambia is also importing power from Mozambique.

Below are the power plants and their generation capacity

Kafue Gorge-990

Kafue Gorge lower-750

Victoria Falls- 108

Kariba Northbank-720

Kariba Northbank Extension-360

Itezhi-itezhi-120

Small Hydro

1. Lunzua-15

2. Lusiwasi -86

3. Chishimba-15

4. Musonda- 10

5. Shiwangandu-1

This is before we add independent power producers such as (CEC), North-Western Energy Corporation (NWEC), Lunsemfwa Hydro Power Company (LHPC), and Maamba Collieries Limited.