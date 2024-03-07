LOADSHEDDING: Socialist Party Urges Government To Import Power

LOADSHEDDING: SP URGES GOVERNMENT TO IMPORT POWER

Lusaka, Thursday (March 7, 2024)

Socialist Party – SP Director Research, Lawrence Mwelwa, says Government must think of other ways such as importation of power and other mitigation measures to avoid loadshedding.

Dr. Mwelwa said it is clear that life is getting harder by the day of which loadshedding will increase the burden on families.

He said the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection – JCTR- recently announced an increase in the cost of living from K9600 to K10, 500 for a family of six per month.

Dr. Mwelwa said K10, 500 is far too high as most Zambians get little money.

“If the cost of living has gone to K10 500 per month, that is becoming almost unbearable,” he said.

Dr. Mwelwa said it is worrying that ZESCO has also announced the new tariffs that will impact negatively on families that are struggling to make ends meet.

“Families are already struggling to have three meals per day including those that earn reasonably are finding it very difficult to survive at the current economic circumstances,” he said.

Dr. Mwelwa said it is unreasonable for ZESCO and the Energy Regulation Board-ERB- to have decided to increased the tariffs at a time of difficulty.

He said the cost of living will go up because of the extended loadshedding that is anticipated as this will result in other unplanned expenses such as buying charcoal which will negatively impact on the families in Zambia.

“Government must be considerate as make decisions such as the increase in electricity tariffs. Loadshedding will have an impact on deforestation. This is because when people cannot afford to pay for electricity then they will resort to charcoal which will make the climate change situation worse,” he said.