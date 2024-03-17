Local Govt Service Commission to publish shortlist of applicants

The Local Government Service Commission will next week start the final selection of shortlisted applicants for various positions in local authorities.

Commission Chairperson ACKSON SEJANI says 15,000 applications were received.

Mr. SEJANI says the Commission will pick about 400 applicants to fill the vacancies.

In December last year, the Commission invited applications from qualified candidates to fill vacant positions in various local authorities across the country.

Speaking to ZNBC news in an interview today, Mr. SEJANI said the publication of the successful applicants has been delayed due to the overwhelming number of applications received.

Credit: ZNBC