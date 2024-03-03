LUNDAZI WIFE, BABY STRANDED AT INTERCITY AFTER LUSAKA HUBBY TURNS OFF PHONE

A 20-year-old woman and her one-year-old baby from Lundazi District in Chipata Eastern Province are stranded at the Intercity Bus Terminus in Lusaka.

Alice Kamanga has been spending nights at Intercity Bus Terminus since February 26, 2024, after she couldn’t get through to her husband’s phone upon arrival.

Ms. Kamanga told Diamond News that she, with the help of others called her husband identified as Very Phiri several times but his phone went unanswered.

Ms. Kamanga who has now run out of money for food said she came to Lusaka to join her husband who recently found a job as a garden boy.

Diamond TV