LUNGU COMPLAINS THAT POLICE ARE NOT HELPING, SAYS HE WILL FIGHT BACK
By Koswe Editors
Leader of the UKWA group Edgar Lungu has complained that the Zambia Police are not helping him.
Recently Lungu told off Government that he didn’t need the Police and retirement benefits.
Speaking to one of his believers at the magistrates Court in Lusaka today where he accompanied his wife Esther who is facing trial for having stolen properties from her relative, Lungu said that he will however fight back adding that the bible says when one slaps on your left ear, they should also slap you on your right ear charging that but if they insist, then one has to fight back in defence.
Lungu has taken over UKWA group and he is also masquerading as PF president when Miles Sampa says he is the true leader of PF and not Lungu
Unfortunately the article does not give details on what ECL meant by saying the Police is not helping him.
