LUNGU IS RETIRED, PERIOD… one or two can say yes, but that might not be what thousands are saying – Davies Chama

LUNGU IS RETIRED, PERIOD! – CHAMA … one or two can say yes, but that might not be what thousands are saying

PF national chairman Davies Chama is questioning which ground is saying that former president Edgar Lungu must run for the presidency again.

Chama argued that one or two saying yes, does not mean that that is what hundreds of thousands might be saying.

But PF secretary general Raphael Nakachinda said he will not be part of destroying the party, as “even a fool can destroy”, but that to build is a mammoth task.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on information that Nakachinda was upset when… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungu-is-retired-period-chama-one-or-two-can-say-yes-but-that-might-not-be-what-thousands-are-saying/