LUNGU IS RETIRED, PERIOD… one or two can say yes, but that might not be what thousands are saying – Davies Chama

LUNGU IS RETIRED, PERIOD! – CHAMA … one or two can say yes, but that might not be what thousands are saying
PF national chairman Davies Chama is questioning which ground is saying that former president Edgar Lungu must run for the presidency again.
Chama argued that one or two saying yes, does not mean that that is what hundreds of thousands might be saying.
But PF secretary general Raphael Nakachinda said he will not be part of destroying the party, as “even a fool can destroy”, but that to build is a mammoth task.
Speaking with Daily Revelation on information that Nakachinda was upset when… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lungu-is-retired-period-chama-one-or-two-can-say-yes-but-that-might-not-be-what-thousands-are-saying/
Unfortunately, Mr. Lungu’s integrity levels are so low that it would be safe to assume that he is gunning for a political “comeback” . He never really retired from politics.
And Mr. Nakachinda is right when he says “even a fool can destroy but to build is a mammoth task”. Rebuilding the country after the wantom destruction by the PF over their ten year reign is truly a mammoth task.
Lungu should conduct himself and be firm by stating as such.
Enteraining Party.members and Opposition leaders raises eye brows as to what they are discussing.. IF you are retired. You are retired. Full stop. You act as such…chapwa.
Lungu by now should have had a better former Presidents office structure as did Chiluba and Banda. But failure on his part and the criminal allegations swirling around him and his family lead us to question his integrity and motives.
The problem is with PF and not with Lungu, PF has failed to find a replacement for Lungu hence they are busy coxing him to come back to active politics. If they have managed to find a new SG, let them be brave enough and go for a convention and find a new party president also.