LUNGU ONE OF THE KNOWN LIVING LIARS IN ZAMBIA – GOVERNMENT

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says former president Edgar Lungu is one of the known living liars in Zambia.

On Sunday, former president Edgar Lungu bemoaned the culture of lying in Zambia, saying some people are perpetual liars and they are not even ashamed.

But commenting on this in an interview,

NEWSDIGGERS