LUSAKA LANDLORD FINDS SUSPECTED [email protected] IN HIS RENTED HOUSE

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

A bizarre scene characterized a community in Lusaka’s Chilenje Township after a landlord, James Banda found some suspected charms in his house which was being occupied by a tenant.



Mr. Banda says his tenant has been away for three months, but has refused to open the house and allow other occupants in.



He says finally they managed to convince him and instructions were given that a snake would be found with some charms in the house.

Among the items found locked were graven images, eggs, among other superstition materials.



And when contacted the tenant whose name is not known says he will send some people to pick up the items found.