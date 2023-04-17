Lusaka Man Catches His Wife of 20 years Getting Married To Another Man At The Lusaka Civic Centre

A husband has caught his wife of 20 years trying to get married to another man at the Lusaka Civic Center on allegation that he didn’t keep her well.

Confusion ensued at the Civic Centre as the dramatic incident unfolded in full view of members of the public.

The incident happened during the marriage signing ceremony at Nakatindi Hall.

The woman identified as Mary Lungu is said to have left her matrimonial home in foxdale area on Saturday, on the pretext that she was heading to Nakonde District for business.

Ms. Lungu has told the Council Marriage Registrar that she left her husband of 20 years on allegations that he did not keep her well.

Source: ZNBC