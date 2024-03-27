LUSAKA MAN TAKES OWN LIFE AFTER SHOOTING GIRLFRIEND

By Fox Reporter

A man of Lusaka’s Libala South has taken his life after shooting his girlfriend in the abdomen.

The man has been identified as Jeff Mulenga, while his girlfriend Bwalya who has survived the gunshot.

Danny Mwale says Bwalya is out of danger.

According to police deputy spokesperson, Danny Mwale, Bwalya, sustained a gunshot wound in the abdomen and was rushed to the hospital by police officers who responded to the call from members of the public in Chalala.

“Police preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting incident happened on March 26, 2024 around 22:00 hours at the victim’s house in Chalala area. At around 23:30 hours, Police received a report that the suspect had shot himself in State Lodge area,” he explained.

“Police officers rushed to the scene where they found Jeff Mulenga aged between 25 and 30 laying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound on the chest. Car keys believed to be for his motor vehicle and a pisto! were found at the scene while the motor vehicle, a Mazda BT 50 was found parked outside the gate of one of the houses within the area.”

Mwale stated that he was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He said the body is in the same Hospital mortuary while the motor vehicle has been secured at the Police Station.

Mwale indicated that police have instituted investigations to establish the actual cause of the shooting incidents.