LUSAKA UPND CADRES IN ALLEGED LAND SCANDAL
By Darius Choonya
Some UPND cadres, allegedly aided by Kabulonga Ward 19 councillor, Kosamu Tembo, have encroached on private land in Lusaka’s Kabulonga area along Lake Road.
The said cadres have cleared the land for the construction of a car wash.
In an interview with Diamond News, owner of the land whose name has been concealed for fear of being victimized says he has received threats from the cadres of being beaten should he stop the ongoing construction works.
He has also told Diamond News that several meetings have been held with Lusaka City Council over the illegality but nothing has been done.
But when contacted for a comment, Kabulonga Ward 19 Councillor, Kosamu Tembo, expressed ignorance on the matter, promising to follow up.
The message from the President is very clear, it is that, whoever comes into conflict with the law the law will still visit him be it a UPND cadre, member or anyone else.
What the Midea should help this nation to listen to comforting messages of hope is that they contact this owner and tell him to report the case to Police or take the culprit to court. He don’t need to shy away.
If these institutions fail to assist citizens who will chose the legal way then you will know who to blame for not being in obedience with the law. Period