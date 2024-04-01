LUSAKA UPND CADRES IN ALLEGED LAND SCANDAL

By Darius Choonya

Some UPND cadres, allegedly aided by Kabulonga Ward 19 councillor, Kosamu Tembo, have encroached on private land in Lusaka’s Kabulonga area along Lake Road.

The said cadres have cleared the land for the construction of a car wash.

In an interview with Diamond News, owner of the land whose name has been concealed for fear of being victimized says he has received threats from the cadres of being beaten should he stop the ongoing construction works.

He has also told Diamond News that several meetings have been held with Lusaka City Council over the illegality but nothing has been done.

But when contacted for a comment, Kabulonga Ward 19 Councillor, Kosamu Tembo, expressed ignorance on the matter, promising to follow up.