Lusaka Woman Has Caught Her Husband Aged 43, Red-handed Defiling The Couple’s Two-year Old Daughter Whom Has Infected With An STI

A 43-year-old man of Ten Miles area has been arrested for the offences of Incest and defilement.



In a statement this morning, Deputy Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale said the suspect only identified as Lovemore is alleged to have had canal knowledge of his two-year-old biological daughter between unknown date and time in May 2023 and on May 19, 2023 around 16:00 hours when he was caught.



Mr. Mwale said police preliminary inquiries revealed that on two different occasions this month, the mother left the girl in the custody of her father.



He explained that the suspect is alleged to have taken advantage of the situation and sexually abused his own daughter.

Mr. Mwale said the girl was issued with a Medical Report form and results indicated that she was defiled and infected with a Sexual Transmitted Infection.



“The suspect is detained in Police custody waiting to be formally charged.” Mr. Mwale sad