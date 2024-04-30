LUSAKA WOMAN THREATENS TO STRIKE CHEATING HUBBY WITH LIGHTENING

A MAN of Lusaka has fled his matrimonial home, abandoning his 19-year old marriage after his angry wife threatened to braii his cheating body and soul with the ferocious Luapula kind lightning.

Richard Wambili, a 46-year-old driver, appeared in the Matero Local Court on Friday, pleading for the courts to grant him a divorce to leave his wife, Majory Kakulwa, 43 of Ng’ombe compound before she could make him an ancestor.

He said his wife became violent on one Women’s day when he accidentally celebrated another woman, instead of her. “ I was seated in the seating room and suddenly, I just felt a slap on my face and attempted to stab my chest using a knife. She threatened to kill me. She even hit me with a bucket and brazier in the head, leaving me bleeding,” said Wambili as he pointed at the scar the brazier left on his forehead.

He added that what frightened him the most, was her threat to immobilise his bedroom instruments of power rendering them dysfunctional through using juju after which she would summon lightning to barbacue his cheating body and soul.

“That is how I ran away from my matrimonial home and settled in Six miles,” said Wambili.

When given chance to speak, Wambili’s wife Kakulwa justified her threats but denied allegations of metting out violence on him.

Kakulwa said even though she still wanted her husband, Wambili had a weakness for women, he does not just see a skirt until he opens it.

She explained that on Women’s Day, her anger went over the roof when she discovered romantic messages on Wambili’s phone sent by own blood cousin.

“In just the first week of our marriage, he slept out. And he hid to me that he was still married to his first wife, I didn’t know I was his side chick at the time, they only fully divorced when we were already married. He started going out with his workmate who would call him at 02:00 hours and each time I asked him, he would say that she was calling him for prayers,” Kakulwa said.

She went on to say, at one point during trade fair, he had a new girlfriend that he wanted to spend the four days holiday with and lied he was going to his mother’s place in Solwezi, only for him to return fresher, healthier, and with a ball packed with fresh scones and a bottle of Munkoyo.

“Your honor this man has made me suffer, each time I comment on his cheating behavior, he hits me, I have scars all over my inner thighs and nose, with the way you see him, do you think I can manage to beat him as he claims?

“He ran away from our children two years ago, but I know for sure that even the same Tonga woman he wants to marry now, he will find a problem in her soon and look for another one,” Said Kakulwa.

And in passing judgement, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga granted the couple divorce and ordered that Wambili compensates Kakulwa with K10,000 and maintain the four children with k1,000, subject to review yearly.

Kalemba