Lusambo has sued UPND Kabushi MP Bernard Kanengo stating that his victory is illegal

OUSTED Kabushi lawmaker Bowman Lusambo has sued newly elected United Party for National Development (UPND) Kabushi area Member of Parliament Bernard Kanengo stating that his victory in the ended by-election is illegal.

He said that the election outcome should be considered null and void.

According to a petition filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mr Lusambo has in the same petition also sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) asking it to declare that Mr Kanengo was not duly elected.

Mr Lusambo argued that the by-elections were illegal, null and void further stating that ECZ should call for fresh nominations and an order to call for fresh elections within 90 days.

“The non compliance by ECZ to stay or suspension order issued by the High court as a court of competent jurisdiction under this Act renders the action by statutory instruments issued on the October, 12th, 2022 illegal, null and void, and an election conducted under an illegal and void order is illegal, null and void,” read the petition.

Mr Lusambo also contended that the non-compliance by ECZ to electoral timelines provided under article 52 (4) affected the conduct and result of the election.

He submitted that calling for elections by ECZ without the nominations of Bowman was against his right to participate in the elections.

He is also seeking for damages for breach of duty by ECZ, costs and any other relief that the court may deem fit.

