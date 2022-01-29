MACHA AND NJASE GIRLS PRODUCE 100% PASS RATE
Macha and NJASE Girls Secondary school both of Choma in Southern Province are now the best performing secondary schools in Zambia after producing 100% passrate at Grade 12 level for the 2021 Final Examination, this is according to the Examinations Council of Zambia Results Analysis. More than 60% of pupils at these two schools got 5 and 6 points.
FIRST (BEST) PERFORMING SCHOOLS IN ZAMBIA (100% PASSRATE BUT MORE THAN 60% CANDIDATES WITH 6 POINTS
1. Njase Girls Secondary School (Choma)
2. Macha Girls Secondary School (Choma)
SECOND BEST PERFORMING SCHOOLS IN ZAMBIA (100% PASSRATE BUT MORE THAN 50% CANDIDATES WITH 6 POINTS) IN THE 2021 EXAMINATIONS INCLUDE;
1. Ndola Girls Stem School
2. Lunte Girls Stem School
3. Kapiri Girls Stem School
4. Mwenzo Girls Mission School
5. Lwitikila Girls Mission School
6. David Kaunda National School
7. Hilcrest National School
OTHER SCHOOLS WITH 100% PASSRATE BUT NOT MORE THAN 50% WITH 6 POINTS ARE AS FOLLOWS
1. Angelina Tembo Girls Secondary Schools
2. Anoya Zulu Boys Secondary School
3. Arakan Secondary School
4. Banani International Secondary School
5. Baobab College
6. Bayuni Secondary School
7. Butondo Secondary School
8. Bwacha Secondary School
9. Canisius Secondary School
10. Chadiza Secondary School
11. Chalo Trust School
12. Chama Secondary School in Muchinga
13. Chassa Boys Secondary School
14. Chavuma Secondary School in Kalulushi
15. Chengelo Secondary School
16. Chikankata Secondary School
17. Chikola Secondary School, Chingola
18. Chindwin High School
19. Chingola Secondary School, Chingola
20. Chinika High School
21. Chipata Day Secondary School
22. Chipembi Girls’ Secondary School
23. Chisale Day Secondary School
24. Chiwala Boys’ Secondary School
25. Chizongwe Tech. Secondary School
26. Choma Secondary School
27. Chongwe High School
28. Chudleigh House School
29. David Kaunda Technical High School
30. David Livingstone High School
31. Dominican/Caritas Convent Secondary School
32. Fatima Girls Secondary School
33. Foundation Steps Canadian International School – Ndola
34. Helen Kaunda Girls High School
35. Highridge High School
36. Highland Second School
37. Hillcrest Technical High School
38. Holy Cross Secondary School
39. Ibenga Girls’ Secondary School
40. International School of Lusaka
41. Isoka Boys High School
42. Jembo Secondary School of Pemba
43. Kabulonga Boys High School
44. Kabulonga Girls’ High School
45. Kabundi Secondary School, Chingola
46. Kabwe Trust
47. Kabwe High School
48. Kafue Boys Secondary School
49. Kalengwa Secondary School
50. Kalomo Secondary School
51. Kalonga Secondary School
52. Kamaila Secondary School in Chisamba
53. Kambule Secondary School
54. Kamwala High School
55. Kasama Boys High School
56. Kansenshi Secondary School
57. Kantanshi Trust Secondary School
58. Katete Boarding High School
59. Katete Day High School
60. Kenneth Kaunda Secondary School
61. Kitwe Boys Secondary School
62. Kitwe International School
63. Lake Road P.T.A. School
64. Lechwe Secondary School
65. Licef Secondary School
66. Linda High School
67. Lilayi Secondary School
68. Luanshya Boys Secondary School
69. Lubuto High School
70. Lukona High School
71. Lusaka High School
72. Lwengu School, Monze
73. Lwitikila Girls High School
74. Maamba Secondary School
75. Mable Shaw Secondary School
76. Makeni Secondary School
77. Mambwe Secondary School
78. Mansa Secondary School
79. Mary Queen of Peace Girls School
80. Matero Boys Secondary School
81. Mazabuka Girls High School
82. Mbala High School
83. Meheba High School, Solwezi
84. Mkushi Secondary School
85. Monze Secondary School
86. Mt. Makulu Secondary School, Chilanga
87. Mpatamato High School
88. Mpelembe Secondary School
89. Mpongwe Secondary School
90. Mufulira Secondary School
91. Mufulira Trust School
92. Mukinge Girls Secondary School
93. Mukuba Secondary School
94. Mumbwa Secondary School
95. Munali Secondary School
96. Mungwi Technical High School
97. Musamba Secondary School, Chilanga
98. Muyombe High School
99. Mwinilunga Secondary School
100. Naboye High School
101. Namianga Secondary School
102. Nampundwe High School, Shibuyunji-Njovu M Samson
103. Ndeke Secondary School
104. Ndola Girls Technical High School
105. Njase Girls Secondary School
106. Nyakangu Private School, Mpika
107. Nyimba Secondary School
108. Nyumba Yanga Secondary School
109. Pemba Secondary School
110. Petauke Boarding High School
111. Petauke Day High School
112. Racecourse School
113. Roan Antelope Secondary School
114. Roma Girls Secondary School, Lusaka
115. Rosebank Secondary School
116. Rusangu Secondary School
117. St. Andrews High School, Ndola
118. St. Clements Secondary School
119. St. Edmund’s Secondary School, Mazabuka
120. St. Francis High School, Malole
121. St. Jones Secondary School
122. St. Joseph’s High School, Monze
123. St. Marks High School, Mapanza Choma
124. St. Mary’s Minor Seminary, Chipata
125. St. Mary’s Secondary School in Kawambwa
126. St. Mary’s Secondary School, Livingstone
127. St. Mary’s Secondary School, Lusaka
128. St. Monica Girls High School
129. St. Paul’s Secondary School, Kabwe
130. St. Raphael’s Secondary School, Livingstone
131. St. Theresa Secondary School, Kasama
132. Sekela Secondary School,Chingola
133. Serenje Boys Technical Secondary School
134. Sikalongo Secondary School
135. Simba Secondary School, Ndola
136. Solwezi Technical Secondary School, Solwezi
137. Sonshine School, Lusaka
138. Stella Maris Convent School
139. Stephen Luwisha Girls School, Kabwe
140. Tina Trust, Lusaka
141. Twingi Secondary School of Samfya
142. Zimba Secondary School
143. Matero Boys’ Secondary School
144. Matero Girls’ Secondary School
145. Senanga secondary school