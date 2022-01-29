MACHA AND NJASE GIRLS PRODUCE 100% PASS RATE

Macha and NJASE Girls Secondary school both of Choma in Southern Province are now the best performing secondary schools in Zambia after producing 100% passrate at Grade 12 level for the 2021 Final Examination, this is according to the Examinations Council of Zambia Results Analysis. More than 60% of pupils at these two schools got 5 and 6 points.

FIRST (BEST) PERFORMING SCHOOLS IN ZAMBIA (100% PASSRATE BUT MORE THAN 60% CANDIDATES WITH 6 POINTS

1. Njase Girls Secondary School (Choma)

2. Macha Girls Secondary School (Choma)

SECOND BEST PERFORMING SCHOOLS IN ZAMBIA (100% PASSRATE BUT MORE THAN 50% CANDIDATES WITH 6 POINTS) IN THE 2021 EXAMINATIONS INCLUDE;

1. Ndola Girls Stem School

2. Lunte Girls Stem School

3. Kapiri Girls Stem School

4. Mwenzo Girls Mission School

5. Lwitikila Girls Mission School

6. David Kaunda National School

7. Hilcrest National School

OTHER SCHOOLS WITH 100% PASSRATE BUT NOT MORE THAN 50% WITH 6 POINTS ARE AS FOLLOWS

1. Angelina Tembo Girls Secondary Schools

2. Anoya Zulu Boys Secondary School

3. Arakan Secondary School

4. Banani International Secondary School

5. Baobab College

6. Bayuni Secondary School

7. Butondo Secondary School

8. Bwacha Secondary School

9. Canisius Secondary School



10. Chadiza Secondary School

11. Chalo Trust School

12. Chama Secondary School in Muchinga

13. Chassa Boys Secondary School

14. Chavuma Secondary School in Kalulushi

15. Chengelo Secondary School

16. Chikankata Secondary School



17. Chikola Secondary School, Chingola

18. Chindwin High School

19. Chingola Secondary School, Chingola

20. Chinika High School

21. Chipata Day Secondary School

22. Chipembi Girls’ Secondary School

23. Chisale Day Secondary School

24. Chiwala Boys’ Secondary School

25. Chizongwe Tech. Secondary School

26. Choma Secondary School

27. Chongwe High School

28. Chudleigh House School

29. David Kaunda Technical High School

30. David Livingstone High School

31. Dominican/Caritas Convent Secondary School

32. Fatima Girls Secondary School

33. Foundation Steps Canadian International School – Ndola

34. Helen Kaunda Girls High School

35. Highridge High School

36. Highland Second School

37. Hillcrest Technical High School

38. Holy Cross Secondary School

39. Ibenga Girls’ Secondary School

40. International School of Lusaka

41. Isoka Boys High School

42. Jembo Secondary School of Pemba

43. Kabulonga Boys High School

44. Kabulonga Girls’ High School

45. Kabundi Secondary School, Chingola

46. Kabwe Trust

47. Kabwe High School

48. Kafue Boys Secondary School

49. Kalengwa Secondary School

50. Kalomo Secondary School

51. Kalonga Secondary School

52. Kamaila Secondary School in Chisamba

53. Kambule Secondary School

54. Kamwala High School

55. Kasama Boys High School

56. Kansenshi Secondary School

57. Kantanshi Trust Secondary School

58. Katete Boarding High School

59. Katete Day High School

60. Kenneth Kaunda Secondary School

61. Kitwe Boys Secondary School

62. Kitwe International School

63. Lake Road P.T.A. School

64. Lechwe Secondary School

65. Licef Secondary School

66. Linda High School

67. Lilayi Secondary School

68. Luanshya Boys Secondary School

69. Lubuto High School

70. Lukona High School

71. Lusaka High School

72. Lwengu School, Monze

73. Lwitikila Girls High School

74. Maamba Secondary School

75. Mable Shaw Secondary School

76. Makeni Secondary School

77. Mambwe Secondary School

78. Mansa Secondary School

79. Mary Queen of Peace Girls School

80. Matero Boys Secondary School

81. Mazabuka Girls High School

82. Mbala High School

83. Meheba High School, Solwezi

84. Mkushi Secondary School

85. Monze Secondary School

86. Mt. Makulu Secondary School, Chilanga

87. Mpatamato High School

88. Mpelembe Secondary School

89. Mpongwe Secondary School

90. Mufulira Secondary School

91. Mufulira Trust School

92. Mukinge Girls Secondary School

93. Mukuba Secondary School

94. Mumbwa Secondary School

95. Munali Secondary School

96. Mungwi Technical High School

97. Musamba Secondary School, Chilanga

98. Muyombe High School

99. Mwinilunga Secondary School

100. Naboye High School

101. Namianga Secondary School

102. Nampundwe High School, Shibuyunji-Njovu M Samson

103. Ndeke Secondary School

104. Ndola Girls Technical High School

105. Njase Girls Secondary School

106. Nyakangu Private School, Mpika

107. Nyimba Secondary School

108. Nyumba Yanga Secondary School

109. Pemba Secondary School

110. Petauke Boarding High School

111. Petauke Day High School

112. Racecourse School

113. Roan Antelope Secondary School

114. Roma Girls Secondary School, Lusaka

115. Rosebank Secondary School

116. Rusangu Secondary School

117. St. Andrews High School, Ndola

118. St. Clements Secondary School

119. St. Edmund’s Secondary School, Mazabuka

120. St. Francis High School, Malole

121. St. Jones Secondary School

122. St. Joseph’s High School, Monze

123. St. Marks High School, Mapanza Choma

124. St. Mary’s Minor Seminary, Chipata

125. St. Mary’s Secondary School in Kawambwa

126. St. Mary’s Secondary School, Livingstone

127. St. Mary’s Secondary School, Lusaka

128. St. Monica Girls High School

129. St. Paul’s Secondary School, Kabwe

130. St. Raphael’s Secondary School, Livingstone

131. St. Theresa Secondary School, Kasama

132. Sekela Secondary School,Chingola

133. Serenje Boys Technical Secondary School

134. Sikalongo Secondary School

135. Simba Secondary School, Ndola

136. Solwezi Technical Secondary School, Solwezi

137. Sonshine School, Lusaka

138. Stella Maris Convent School

139. Stephen Luwisha Girls School, Kabwe

140. Tina Trust, Lusaka

141. Twingi Secondary School of Samfya

142. Zimba Secondary School

143. Matero Boys’ Secondary School

144. Matero Girls’ Secondary School

145. Senanga secondary school