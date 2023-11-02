MADAM SPEAKER & HER HYPOCRISY IN ZAMBIAN PARLIANMENT

By: iTvNews Editorial part 1

In this quick editorial piece, we just want to submit a few issues of concern with regards to what is going on in the Republic of Zambia, centering on the ongoing abuse of the law by the Hichilema led government which has coined itself a name of “New Dawn” when the reality is totally opposite.

It is very clear that President HH’s UPND government is determined to ignore the concerns and cries of those who elected them into office, but wants to preside over a Country where only those singing praises to the President, a thing which we can assure him that he will not achieve.

This is because Zambia is a democratic nation with over seventy tribes whose beliefs and approach to national issues are equally different. This is what solidifies democracy.

First forward, just today, November 1st 2023, speaker of the National Assembly, Madam Nelly Mutti ejected Kamfinsa Member of Parliament, Hon. Christopher Kang’ombe who took to the floor in an attempt to raise a matter of urgent Public Importance. Unfortunately, the core matter will never exactly be known as he was curtailed.

As is now the new normal, Ms. Mutti quickly interjected the law maker claiming that she had already known what the MP needed to talk about.

And now we ask ourselves the following questions;

1. When did Madam Nelly Mutti become a sangoma {witchdoctor} or God for her to start reading people’s minds and immediately gag them even before hearing what they want to say?

2. What was so difficulty for the speaker to allow the lawmaker to put his point across, whether useful or not , then later give a ruling of her choice or to the satisfaction of whomever she may want to impress? Besides, it seems she is immune to shame and now comfortably shows bias towards the executive.

3. Why is the speaker always in a hurry to ‘defend or speak’ on behalf of MPs/Ministers on the right-hand side or executive? Has President HH appointed incompetent leaders such that they always need the speakers shield in the house?

4. Is there another position she is eyeing better than that of the dignified Speaker of the National Assembly for her to keep doing tuchawa, Muzungu anikonde {praise singing/boot licking} to the powers that be?

5. Must we propose that she makes use of video footage available in the Parliament library on how to preside the affairs of the house that feature her predecessors?

MUTTI’S HYPOCRITICAL RULING:

We have also noticed as an editorial team of iTvNews another embarrassing and hypocritical judgement passed by the Speaker of National Assembly prior to the incident of the Kamfinsa MP in which she kept on disturbing the debate through her usual unnecessary interjections to Shiwang’andu MP, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo.

The MP reminded the speaker that the house, through her stewardship was breaching the Constitution of Zambia under article 74 {2} on the procedure of appointing Leadership of the opposition, Chief whip and the deputy Chief whip.

Ms. Mutti literally ignored the advice such that she kept on arguing and exchanging words with Hon. Kampyongo who at that point she had willingly given the mandate to speak.

In her ruling she said it was not her duty to determine whether or not there was a constitutional breach in the Miles Sampa case.

The speaker in her “hypocrisy” ruled that such matters can only be determined and interpreted by the constitutional Court. At this point we dropped our jaws at the inconsistencies.

This is the same Speaker who made a biased ruling on December 7th 2021 when she ‘arrogantly’ banned nine PF MPs whose seats were nullified by the High Court from attending Parliament business.

This is despite the fact that the nine affected MPs had filed an appeal to the constitution Court. Ms. Mutti disregarded the advice from the legal experts including those who have served in Parliament before her with the likes of Hon. Given Lubinda who clearly stated that the decision of chasing away the nine MPs whose seats had been nullified was illegal and indeed she was later found wanting by Constitutional Court which quashed her biased ruling.

For the avoidance of doubt here are the names of the nine MPs who suffered injustice at the hands of Ms. Mutti. Bowman Lusambo (Kabushi), Joe Malanji (Kwacha), Allen Banda (Chimwemwe), Kalalwe Mukosa (Chinsali), Mutotwe Kafwaya (Lunte), Lucas Simumba (Nakonde), Taulo Chewe (Lubansenshi), Christopher Chibuye (Mkushi North) and Sibongile Mwamba (Kasama Central).

The nine MPs petitioned the court, and the Speaker’s decision was quashed for being illegal, unreasonable and unfair on March 22nd 2022.

So, how can Speaker Mutti today claim to be a law-abiding citizen? Is it because the move by Miles Sampa seems to favor the UPND politically, a party which nominated Madam Mutti?

This is hypocrisy of the highest order or double standards which can be equated to the words of former late South African President Nelson Mandela who said “A person who changes his position depending on whom he is dealing with, is not a leader who can lead a nation”.

The is the exact case of speaker Nully Mutti. Our summary to this rather long editorial piece is to advise the speaker, hoping that she will now listen, is that hers and the job of her deputies is to play referee. Nothing more.

Otherwise, the happenings in the people’s house are unacceptable to Zambia’s democracy and if anything, we wish to ride on the words issued by OCIDA through Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu on the need for President Hichilema and his government to tame Ms. Mutti and her deputies because the presiding officers especially Ms. Mutti and second deputy speaker Moses Moyo are not helping the President but frustrating his vision.

Madam speaker!

Curtailing or “inciting violence” in Parliament does not make one a good speaker and this is alarmingly. This must be stopped because that is our Parliament whose dignity we should preserve at all cost.

Madam speaker and your deputies!

Be aware that the same way Dr. Kaunda, Mama Betty, Lily Monze, Kapwepwe, Mainza Chona and many others fought the colonial masters in a quest to champion Zambia’s Independence, you shall be fought as well by the current generation you are trying to frustrate.

We end here for now

iTvNews