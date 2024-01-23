MAINESS MUMBA, A LADY FALSELY ACCUSED OF BATHING CHARMS NARRATES HER SIDE OF THE STORY.

Lusaka, 23rd January, 2024.

By Mainess Mumba

“In September 2022, I met a man named Mr. Burton Musonda Nkomanga, who proposed to me. He had assured me that he was separated from his wife. However, one month into getting to know him, his wife, Hope Chinyimba, called me using his phone. She introduced herself, and after our conversation, I chose to block both the man and his wife from contacting me. I did not accept his proposal, as I was trying to determine if he was truly single.

In February 2023, Mr. Musonda and his wife aggressively came to my house at 5 am and forcibly entered, where his wife proceeded to assault me in front of my son. After reporting the incident to the Chelstone police, a docket was filed against her, and a medical report was signed.

The following day, she, accompanied by her husband, mother-in-law, and aunt, came to ask for forgiveness. Although her husband openly declared that he had no relationship with me, she pleaded for me not to pursue the matter in court and offered to compensate me for the damages. Despite accepting her apology, I chose not to withdraw the court case due to concerns for my safety.

Subsequently, she harassed me at a bus station, which led to a restraining order being issued against both parties. Later, on March 20, 2023, I called a family friend, Alex, to accompany me home after an overnight church event. However, to my shock, I later discovered that Alex had been collaborating with the individuals who had been harassing me.

During our walk home, I was attacked by three individuals, including Hope Chinyimba and Mr. Musonda, near Simbeye Market. They physically assaulted me, dragged me to their house, and subjected me to further torment, falsely accusing me of witchcraft. They filmed the ordeal and forced me to drink a substance. After being pushed outside, I sought help from Alex, who then took me to the police and later to a clinic for medical examination.

Despite the severe injuries I sustained, including a fractured arm and tampered Cesarean operation scar, the videos of the assault were deleted at the police station, and I was initially told that I had no evidence against them. Thankfully, the deputy CIO intervened and took the matter to the magistrate’s court, where I provided photos of the assault, the medical report, and the remaining video evidence.

This harrowing experience has left me traumatized, and I am determined to seek justice for the injustices I have suffered. I hope that my side of the story will be heard, and that those responsible for these heinous acts will be held accountable for their actions.”

CREDIT: Ilyashi