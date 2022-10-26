MALANJI PETITIONS KWACHA SEAT IN HIGH COURT

….as he challenges the participation of a Candidate who had resigned but was allowed to participate in an election

Lusaka, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Former Kwacha Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji has asked the High Court to declare the by-election for Kwacha Constituency held on 21st October, 2022 as void for non-compliance.

In a petition filed Wednesday, Mr Malanji also seeks a declaration that Charles Mulenga was not duly elected as Member of Parliament from an election that did not meet the standards required by the Electoral law.

Hon Malanji has also challenged the participation of Lawrence Kasonde who had resigned but was allowed to participate in an election.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) had set election dates and allowed campaigns in Kwacha constituency during a time when the High Court had restrained all activities to take place in Kabushi.

During the Constitutional Court hearing in October, 2022, ECZ had told the Court that they could not cancel an election and call for fresh nominations in Kwacha Constituency as the election had been stayed by the Court order, the position which the Constitutional Court endorsed on 17th October, 2022.

ECZ later U-turned and started conducting election activities in defiance of the same Court order the Commission and the Court said was valid, an act the Attorney General told News Diggers was cleared by the Constitutional Court.