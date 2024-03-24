MALAWIAN PRESIDENT DECLARES MAIZE HARVEST A NATIONAL DISASTER DUE

President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a state of disaster in 23 out of the country’s 28 districts, which have been affected by the effects of El Nino.

The President has made the declaration in his state of the nation address at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

“The declaration is with effect from today, March 23 2024,” he says.

Chakwera says in all the 23 districts, the most urgent need is food because of the huge number of people at risk of facing hunger.

The declared districts including Nsanje, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Thyolo, Balaka, Mwanza, Neno, Mchinji, Mulanje, Phalombe, Salima, Zomba, Machinga, Mangochi, Dowa, Ntcheu, Ntchisi, Dedza, Chiradzulu, Lilongwe, Nkhotakota, Kasungu and Karonga.

Chakwera disclosed that about two million people have been affected by the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

The President said districts have suffered from irregular rainfall, dry spell and flooding leading to a significant decline in agricultural production.

Chakwera disclosed that 749,113 hectares of maize have been affected representing 44.3% of the national crop.

He has since appealed to well-wishers both locally and internationally to render their support through the commissioner of the Department of Disaster Management Affairs.

“It is estimated that 600 000 metric tonnes of maize valued at MK357.6 billion will be needed,” he says.

Chakwera has since asked people to avoid politicising the situation, stressing that no one is to blame for the current weather misfortunes.