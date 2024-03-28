Mambila MP Jean Chisenga has been suspended for 30 days for calling president Hichilema a liar

MAMBILIMA Member of Parliament Jean Chisenga has today taken the walk of shame after being suspended from Parliament for 30 days for gross misconduct.

This follows a complaint by Muchinga area Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda on March 18, stating that she had placed the house into disrepute and disrespected President Hakainde Hichilema after a National address.

The parliamentarian is alleged to have on March 15th after the National address been heard shouting “Mr President, your lies are too much,” prompting President Hichilema to walk back and engage in a brief.

Mr Banda noted that Ms Chisenga grossly misconducted herself as the address required members to be at their best behaviour and not lower the dignity of the house.

When written to to exculpate herself, Ms Chisenga denied the allegations against her and submitted that the alleged misconduct occurred after the address.

However, in delivering her ruling First deputy speaker Malungo Attractor Chisangano noted that the Presidents address was an auspicious occasion that required members to be dignified and respectful.

“I find that the conduct of the member did not only show disrespect to the President, but also demeaned the decorum of the house. The behaviour was unjustified and unbefitting of the member of Parliament.This is a house of honour ,decorum and dignity. I will not tolerate gross misconduct and indiscipline,” she said.

Ms Chisangano then suspended Ms Chisenga for 30 days from any Parliamentary proceedings.

