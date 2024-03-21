 Mambilima PF MP Jean Chisenga Won’t Go Unpunished For Calling HH A Liar In Parliament – Nkombo

Chisenga won’t go unpunished for calling HH a liar in Parley – Nkombo
By Mwiche Nalwimba
LOCAL Government Minister Gary Nkombo says Mambilima PF MP Jean Chisenga will not go unpunished for calling President Hakainde Hichilema a liar in Parliament.
It would have made sense if the audio was taken straight from the people not audio is deferent from the mouth expression of the people talking making things look fake.
With me I thought there are manners of putting things on the table.Parliament is an orderly house,therefore what ever one says it must be with given time at particular given time in a systematic way.Now if parliamentarians are to shout carelessly as if they are at a merket place selling charcoal,I mean what kind of a house is it.Even in a home a woman shouts at the husband ” you are a liar stop telling lies”intending to embarrass the husband before children and perhaps visitors is that not anarchy.Respect to adults or superiors is very important.In the book of proverbs in the bible it’s written don’t fight a leader for he will use his people to destroy you.
I fill for the husband coz uuuum, anyway, this is what a lot of women are bringing on the table these days hence a rise in divorce cases.
How can you punish someone for telling the truth?
Call a spade a spade.
He is indeed a big liar. And a big failure.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Ba PF you dont just have manners. No reasoning
He is speaking from ignorance this Nkombo. He should educate himself about parliament. The education degree he has needs improvement because it is irrelevant in politics.
Apart from the freedom of speech which parliament enjoys with the general public, it has protection from any interference, legal or otherwise. One of its special privileges is its freedom of speech. Whatever is spoken in parliament can’t be taken anywhere. Nkombo will be locked up for such interference. Even right now he can be taken before the Speaker for threatening an mp for a speech made in parliament.
Oh no,, Garry! But he is a liar. Are you the only one who does not know this? Nkani izibika. Lyashi likaya.
I thought the best was to punish the liar! Not so?
To avoid being called Liars, it’s important to own your campaign promises!
Choosing to keep quiet when your promises are going the opposite way makes you look dishonest!
No need to punish the Youths for venting their frustrations!
Take it as timely feedback!
By suggesting punishment for a Lawmaker for exercising her constitutional rights, you are inadvertently contracting the Democratic space!
The best was to keep shut up!
Which compaign promises do you always talk about naimwe.