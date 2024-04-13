man charged with murder after human head found in refrigerator in New York City

A man from New York City has been accused of murder after a human head and body parts were found in a refrigerator in a Brooklyn apartment.

Nicolas McGee, who is 45 years old, got arrested on Thursday. He is also charged with robbery, hiding a dead body, and messing with evidence, according to the city police.

The body of Kawsheen Gelzer, who was 40 years old, was discovered in January. McGee was living in an apartment with Heather Stines, aged 45. Police said Stines was arrested for hiding a dead body.

Police said they went to the apartment to check on someone’s health. They found many black bags with body parts inside the fridge and freezer. Medical examiners were able to figure out who Gelzer was by looking at his fingerprints, according to a criminal complaint.

The police did not give more information about the case on Friday. They did not say how or when Gelzer was killed.

McGee was supposed to go to court on Friday. The case was not in the court’s online records, and the district attorney’s office said they did not have information about the lawyer representing him.