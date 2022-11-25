MAN FROM KITWES FARMING BLOCK COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER SQUANDERING MONEY COLLECTED FROM FARMERS FOR FERTILISER

A 59 year old peasant farmer and Chairman for Kitwe’s Luanshimba Farming Block identified as Manox Chishimba has commited suicide after he allegedly squandered money meant for fertiliser he collected from several farmers at the block.

According to a statement issued by Copperbelt Police Commissioner Criswell Mweemba ,people at the farming block used to hear the deceased talk about taking his own life and that on 20th November 2022,the deceased wrote on his door ‘Shalenipo’ and went missing..

