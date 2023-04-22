Man handed 45 years jail sentence for defiling a 4 year old girl

The High Court in Lilongwe has sentenced 34- year-old Limbikani Mpokosa to 45 years imprisonment for defiling a 4-year-old girl.

The court heard that Mpokosa on November 27, 2020 had canal knowledge of the girl who was living next to his house, while her parents were out to work.

According to Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, the father of the defiled child while dressing her up, noticed that her private parts were swollen.

He further said the girl, who also had difficulties in walking, disclosed to her father that she was wounded in her private parts by Mpokosa, their neighbour.

“When police sent the victim for medical examination, Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) discovered a broken hymen among others, signifying penetration there by confirming the defilement,” said Chigalu.

However, he said when Mpokosa appeared before senior resident magistrate Florence Msekandiana, he pleaded not guilty to the charge which prompted Police to parade witnesses leading to conviction.

According to Chigalu, the senior resident magistrate recommended a sentence of 26 years imprisonment with hard labour and referred the matter to the High Court for sentencing.

Passing the sentence yesterday, High Court Judge Annabel Mtalimanja, described defilement as a very serious and heinous offence that is both carnally and psychologically offensive.

“The Judge also said that at 4 years old, the victim was nowhere near sexual maturity, and she was not physically, emotionally and psychologically developed to process a sexual encounter.

“So, in defiling her, the convict stole not only her innocence and childhood, but also desecrated her right to choose her sexual debut,” explained Chigalu.

Mpokosa hails from Traditional Authority Njewa in Lilongwe District.