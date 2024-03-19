A Nigerian man has cried out after a DNA test showed he isn’t the biological father of a child with SS genotype, which his wife claimed was his.

The man, Steven Opeyemi Moses, and his wife appeared on a Nigerian-based TV courtroom show last year to table the matter.

While on the show, Moses told the court that before he and his wife got married, they carried out a genotype test and the result showed he is AA while his wife is AS. He said when their son was two years old, he was diagnosed to be SS. He said he repeated the test twice and the results came back that he is SS. Moses said that he and his wife also repeated their test results to rule out the possibility of a mistake when they had it done before marriage and the results still came back AA for him and AS for his wife.

Moses told the court that he was confused but continued living with his wife.

‘’I kept on living like that until sometime in March or April (last year) when I decided this is going out of hand and that I was going for a DNA test.”

The wife while speaking to the judge said all that her husband said was true. She then mentioned to the court that her husband did not express his concerns to her but went on his own to carry out the DNA test.

The judge had ordered for a DNA test to be carried out and the results which were read in the court room indicated that the probability of paternity was 0% and that the DNA analysis was negative.

When the judge asked if she knew the father of the child in question, the wife insisted that nobody touched her. The judge then ruled that another DNA test be carried out between the wife and the child.

In a series of posts shared on his handle on Monday, March 18, Moses stated that his wife has refused to turn up for the maternity test.

