MAN JAILED 50 YEARS FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING DAUGHTER

A man of Linda Compound has been sentenced to 50 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing his own daughter with whom he even fathered a child.

Lusaka High Court Judge Catherine Lombe-Phiri said it was disturbing that Roderick Nyambe ,49, in consent with his wife, had sex with his biological daughter for a period of over eight years.

Nyambe pleaded not guilty to Incest Contrary to Section 159(1) of the penal code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The convict in his defence told the Magistrate Court that he started having sex with his daughter in 2016 because he wanted to be rich and have his business grow.

He said he and his wife Cherry Namungala had made an agreement that he be having sex with the daughter so that their business could grow.

He said they made an agreement to visit a witch doctor for charms who directed him to sleep with his daughter to become rich.

He said after he did what his friend Kakoli, a witch doctor instructed him, he became rich and had a lot of cattle.

“I told Mr Kakoli that I wanted to be rich and have a lot of money, he gave me herbs and gave me instructions to put in a 2.5 container and told me to drink for three days and my life will change, you will have good life and a lot of money,’’ he said.

He told the court that he did as instructed and within a short period of time he became rich and bought a hummer mill, built two bars in Chibombo and a house.

Nyambe further narrated that the witch doctor gave him another charm to put on the hill behind his house and all the cows in the neighborhood would run to the hill and he could find them the following day sleeping in his backyard.

‘’ I had so many cattle and I built a kraal but no one could come and question me about their cattle. I was so rich,’’ he said.

He said when the family discovered that he was sleeping with his daughter, they called a meeting and fined him K6000.

‘’We sat as family and they made me pay K6000 but by then I told them I never had cash and so I gave them half of the money and three goats. We planned with my wife when she fell pregnant that it was her classmate who impregnated her and we reported to the head teacher that her boyfriend had impregnated her,’’ he said.

He pleaded to the court to forgive him as he never knew what he was doing and that he was alone as his wife ran away from home after everything came to light.

Magistrate Judith Chiyaika convicted Nyambe of the offence in August last year and sent him to the High Court for sentencing.

Delivering sentencing, Justice Lombe-Phiri described Nyambe’s behavior as barbaric and criminal.

“From his disgusting and criminal conduct, the convict has destroyed not only the life of his own daughter but also the life of an innocent child. The stigma that will attach to the life of the child born to him and his daughter will take a lot of effort to normalise. Such resources may not even be available in our society and we leave it only to God to be present in the life of this child,” she said. –

Daily Nation Zambia