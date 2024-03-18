MAN JAILED FOR HATE SPEECH AGAINST TONGAS

A 30-year-old man of Lusaka’s Makeni Compound has been sentenced to 1 year imprisonment for Hate Speech after he posted a video he filmed on social media platform, Tik-Tok.

Jackson Chama was reported to Police on 16th February, 2024, by 53-year-old Lloy Siatontola of Stage 3 Compound in Kalomo.

Confirming the development, Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, notes that the accused was later apprehended in Lusaka and transferred to Kalomo Police Station where he was officially charged and arrested for hate speech.

Daka says the culprit appeared before the Kalomo Subordinate Court for plea on 13th March, 2024 and he pleaded guilty to the offence, with the case then adjourned to 18th March.

When he appeared in Court of the appointed day, he was sentenced to one year imprisonment with hard labour.

And relaying the development separately, Police Public Relations Officer, Rae Hamoonga, has noted that the Cell Phone the convict used to disseminate the hateful content on social media has been forfeited to the state, with an order issued for its sale at auction.

Hamoonga says the Zambia Police Service is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that perpetrators of hate speech are brought to justice.

He has encouraged citizens to use social media responsibly and refrain from spreading hate speech or any form of discrimination.

