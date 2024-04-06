Man puts himself up for sale due to economic hardship in Ghana

Samuel Mensah, a middle-aged Ghanaian man, has gained attention after making the unusual choice to put himself up for sale.

In an interview with Kofi Adoma, he discussed the terrible reality of his life that led him to this drastic decision.

Samuel reported that he lives in an uncompleted building and is unable to provide for his children, who live with their mother in the village owing to financial difficulties.

During the interview, he gave his phone number and invited possible buyers to contact him so that he could provide for his family.

