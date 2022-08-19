MAN RUSHES TO COURT AFTER BEING BEATEN BY GIRLFRIEND

A 42-year-old man from Batoka in the Choma District has dragged his girlfriend to court for assault.

Byta FM Court Journalist reports that this is a matter in which Simon Miselo has sued Clara Chunga, 40, a businesswoman also of Batoka from Village Simanasa.

When the matter came up for trial before the Choma Magistrate Court, the plaintiff told the court that on 22nd July, 2022, he went to J1 night club in Batoka to drink beer when he noticed the defendant.

He explained that he approached the defendant to ask her why she was telling people that he was going out with a named woman and she became violent.

The plaintiff further told the court that he was hit with a bottle and became unconscious after the door bouncer was exiting him from the club and the defendant followed behind.

He further explained that he was rushed to Batoka police station before seeking medical attention.

And the second witness Simata Mwaangala from Simanasa in Batoka testified before the court that he was at the nightclub when the incident occurred but did not witness it.

Mwaangala, 42, said whilst enjoying his beer, he just saw people carrying buckets of water heading outside the club and when he consulted, he was told that there was a fight outside.

The witness explained that he rushed outside only to find the plaintiff with blood all over his head before rushing him to the police station.

Senior Magistrate Peter Mungala has since adjourned the matter to 24th August, 2022 for the continuation of trial.