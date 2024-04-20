Man sets himself on fire outside Donald Trump trial  in Manhattan

A man set himself on fire in a park across the street from the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.

The person set himself on fire after 1 p.m. Friday in the designated protest area outside of the trial outside the courthouse in lower Manhattan, according to a witness.

Officers rushed to get what appeared to be a fire extinguisher to douse the flames. The fire was put out minutes later, leaving a smoky scene outside court as a gaggle of reporters and witnesses looked on.

The man was taken away by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, the FDNY said.

The nature of the protest was not immediately clear, but the man had pamphlets and buttons on him with different messaging, according to the police source.

It came as a full jury of 12 people and six alternates had been seated in the case against Trump, the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Trump is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

The trial began on Monday with jury selection. The full jury panel was selected by mid-day Friday.