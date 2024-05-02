UPND annoys Binwell Mpundu over threats

ZAMBIANS must start preparing to defend themselves against any aggression from the UPND and its cadres because the Police Command of Graphael Musamba cannot protect them from the conduct of the UPND cadres intimidating those criticszing President Hakainde Hichilema, Binwell Mpundu has said.

Mr Mpundu says the UPND has become so averse to criticism for plunging the country into serious economic hardships that their only reaction was to threaten violence.

He was reacting to a statement by UPND Coppetbelt provincial youth chairman Warren Hinyama that the ruling party youths will deal with the Nkana law maker for allegedly attacking President Hichilema