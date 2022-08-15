MAN TELLS COURT DEVIL FORCED HIM TO BREAK INTO SOMEONE’S HOUSE

A 24 year old bus conductor of Monze has stated before the Monze Subordinate Court that the devil tempted him to break into a house and steal various household items valued at K3, 220 in broad day light.

Byta FM Court Journalist reports that Joe Miyanda stood charged with burglary and theft after he broke into the home of Alvin Sichuwa on the 8th of July, 2022.

He is alleged to have stolen 4 blankets, a bed sheet and assorted clothes at around between o7 and 14 hours.

Facts before the court are that SIchuwa locked his house and left at around 07 hours and later returned to find his home was broken into with the named items discovered missing.

He stated that he reported the matter to the police, which led to the subsequent arrest of Miyanda.

In mitigation, Miyanda asked for leniency and attributed his behavior to being tempted by the devil.

He said he would repent from his thieving ways, saying he has learnt a lesson from the time he spent in prison.

Magistrate Michael Mulalelo sentenced him to 8 months imprisonment with hard labour, noting that the stolen items were never recovered.