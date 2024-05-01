Man United not open to summer bids for Rashford

Manchester United isn’t anticipating any offers for Marcus Rashford this summer, as they believe there’s currently no market for the England striker, according to a source speaking to ESPN’s Rob Dawson,

While United would entertain bids exceeding £70 million ($87.8m) for Rashford, they don’t expect any club to meet that valuation.

The club isn’t actively seeking to sell the player, as per the same source.

At Old Trafford, there’s a sense that only Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could potentially meet United’s fee requirements and Rashford’s wage demands.

However, despite PSG’s previous interest in Rashford, United has been informed that he isn’t a priority for them to replace Kylian Mbappé, who is expected to join Real Madrid at the season’s end, according to sources.

Despite Rashford’s struggles this season, with only eight goals scored in all competitions, United is adamant that they will only entertain reasonable bids and won’t be swayed by cut-price offers, as stated by a source speaking to ESPN.