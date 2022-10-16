Mansa MP Dr. Chitalu Chilufya expelled from the Patriotic Front Central Committee

Hon. CHITALU CHILUFYA MP SACKED FROM PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE

Mansa Central Member of Parliament has been removed from the Patriotic Front (PF) Central committee.

It appears confusion seems to be far from ending in the former ruling party (PF), as its Central committee has allegedly unfairly removed Mansa Central Member of Parliament Dr. Chitalu Chilufya from its highest decision-making organ called Central Committee.

Impeccable Sources have told MUVI TV News that the former Health minister was scheduled to take part in the PF’s Central committee meeting over the weekend, was unceremoniously blocked from attending the meeting at the alleged instruction of the party Acting Secretary General, Nickson Chilangwa with the blessings of acting party president Given Lubinda.

Information further reveals that the Mansa Central MP was informed his membership from the committee had been terminated without being given any letter.

We are informed that this triggered further confusion among the committee members with others sympathizing with Dr. Chilfufya.

The former ruling party is said to be on the path of rebranding itself, with hopes of bouncing back in 2026.- MUVI TV