MARY LUNGU HAS NOT RECONCILED WITH HER HUSBAND

MARY LUNGU, the married woman of Lusaka, who shocked the country by trying to marry another man, has NOT reconciled with her husband.

The husband, JOSEPHAT MUMBA has said in a telephone Interview that his wife did not return to their matrimonial home yesterday.

Mr. MUMBA, who opted to speak off camera, said his wife spent her night at her friend’s house.

The friend was a witness at the botched wedding.

And the Lusaka City Council has warned the public against using fake witnesses for their marriages.

Council Public Relations Manager, CHOLA MWAMBA has disclosed that yesterday’s ordeal revealed that some witnesses invited were fake.

