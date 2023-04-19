MARY LUNGU IS 2 MONTHS PREGNANT FOR THE MAN SHE WAS ABOUT TO GET MARRIED TO.


Mary Lungu says she is carrying two months old pregnancy of her boyfriend hence she can’t go back to her husband of 20 years.

How she got pregnant for another man while happily married to another should be in guines world record of wonders of the earth.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here