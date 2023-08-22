MATETE OFFERS COMFORT AND ADVICE TO INJURED SPRINTER MUZALA SAMUKONGA

Samuel Matete, the former world hurdles champion in the 400 meters category, has extended words of solace and encouragement to sprinter Muzala Samukonga, who is grappling with injuries and missing the upcoming World Athletics Championship set to begin in Budapest, Hungary.

Drawing from his own experience, Matete, who faced a similar setback when he missed the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games due to injury, emphasized the importance for Samukonga to focus on his recovery without dwelling on the missed opportunity. He expressed that injuries are an inherent aspect of the sporting journey and urged Samukonga to remain mentally resilient.

Matete, in an interview, underscored that the 400m champion from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is at a tender age and should direct his energy toward rehabilitation. He offered a broader perspective by highlighting the forthcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the 2025 World Championship in Tokyo, Japan, as crucial events that Samukonga should set his sights on.

The announcement regarding Samukonga’s withdrawal from the Budapest event was made by Davison Mung’ambata, the General Secretary of Zambia Athletes (ZA). The decision was based on medical evaluation, which revealed that Samukonga’s left leg is weakened by 85 percent, necessitating a two-week recovery period.

Samukonga, who clocked an impressive 43.91 seconds at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix earlier this year, had been contending with a hamstring injury sustained during a Diamond League race in Poland. His absence from the Budapest event follows the withdrawal of defending champion Michael Norman from the United States of America, who is also nursing an injury.

Challenges on the Budapest stage were anticipated by athletes such as Steven Gardiner from the Bahamas, boasting a season-best of 43.74 seconds, as well as Wayde van Niekerk from South Africa with a season-best of 43:03 seconds.

Matete emphasized that missing the World Championship should not be perceived as a definitive setback. He imparted the wisdom that injuries are an integral part of an athlete’s journey and advised Samukonga to channel his energy into the healing process. The seasoned champion urged him to retain his focus on future opportunities, reiterating that another World Championship is awaiting him in 2025.

Matete’s words of empathy and guidance serve as a reminder that the path to athletic greatness often entails challenges, setbacks, and recoveries, all of which contribute to shaping an athlete’s resilience and determination.