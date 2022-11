“Good Afternoon Zambia…

I wish to confirm news seculating that I have been suspended from my office as Lusaka district Information & publicity secretary of the ruling united Party for national development UPND as true and official.

I still remain a committed member of the party and will abide by any decision taken by my superiors.

I wish to thank you so much for the support rendered to me. “

Signed: Matomola Likwanya