Mauritian man charged over threats against Paris Olympics

A Mauritian man has been charged with terrorism acts after allegedly sending threatening emails to a French organisation seeking to stop the Olympic Games from taking place in Paris.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

“A French organisation received terrorist threats saying the sender wanted to prevent the holding of the Olympic Games starting on July 26 this year in France,” said police spokesperson Shiva Coothen.

He added that Interpol France conducted investigations and found that the threat originated from Mauritius.

Interpol Mauritius was brought in and they found the suspect through his IP address.

The suspect’s electronic devices have been seized for examination.

The police are trying to determine if others are involved in the alleged threat.