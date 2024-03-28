“Maybe he wanted to dance” – Aymeric Laporte’s reaction to Vini Junior’s remarks on racism

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte responded online to an incident involving Vinicius Junior during their 3-3 draw with Brazil.

In the match, Vinicius Junior was seen pushing Laporte in the back, following an emotional press conference where the Real Madrid player addressed the racial abuse he has faced.

“I just want to play football,” Vinicius also told reporters as he prepared for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Those comments were used to mock Vinicius after the game.

A post on X showed a video of the incident along with the message: “I just want to play football” and a series of emojis. Spain defender Laporte surprisingly responded with the comment: “Maybe he wanted to dance”.

Vinicius took the captain’s armband for Brazil in a match against Spain, a response to the racism he has faced this season.

Before kickoff, the team sported tops emblazoned with the slogan “One skin, one identity.” The game ended in a draw, salvaged by Lucas Paqueta’s 97th-minute equalizer.

Receiving a standing ovation upon his substitution in the 70th minute, Vinicius has openly expressed the toll racism has taken on his desire to play.

Nevertheless, he remains determined to push forward and aims to achieve further success this season. Real Madrid, currently leading La Liga by eight points, are poised to take on Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals.