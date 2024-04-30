Mbappe leaves with title as PSG clinch third successive Ligue 1 trophy

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) clinched their third consecutive Ligue 1 title on Sunday after Monaco suffered a 3-2 loss to Lyon.

PSG had a comfortable 12-point lead over Monaco before the 31st matchday, following their 3-3 draw with Le Havre on Saturday.

Although Monaco took an early lead against Lyon, the home team rallied back to secure a 2-1 advantage within the first 26 minutes.

Despite Monaco equalizing in the second half with Ben Yedder’s second goal, Lyon sealed the victory with Malick Fofana’s 84th-minute strike.

With three games remaining, Monaco trails PSG by 12 points, making it impossible for them to catch up, and PSG secures their 12th league title in history.

PSG has been dominant throughout the season, losing only one of their 31 league matches, scoring 76 goals and conceding just 29. Kylian Mbappe leads the race for the top scorer award with 26 goals, a significant 18 goals ahead of his closest competitor.

PSG’s focus now shifts to the Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund, with the first leg scheduled for Wednesday and the return leg on May 7.