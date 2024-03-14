MBULA’S OCIDA IS A CREATION OF STATE HOUSE – CHANGALA

By Fox Reporter

THE Leslie Mbula’s Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) is a creation of State House in a bid to kill a voice of the voiceless, member and Human Rights activist, Brebner Changala has charged.

Changala says as usual, the UPND and State House have continued to divide and duplicate associations and organisations as seen in the recent past.

He says OCIDA has one chairperson retired Catholic Church Archbishop Emeritus Telesphore Mpundu as its leader and any other going round is masquerading.

Changala notes that even the letter written to the American Embassy by the Mbula’s OCIDA is highly questionable as the person signed is not even a member of the association.

“Professor Oliver Saasa ran away the time the UPND won the election, Kelvin Ndila is just a supporter of OCIDA, Dr. Kelvin Malama and Yusuf Michelo arw active members of the UPND together with Euraria Zulu, Peter Mwale and Danny Simumba,” Changala said.

He has since warned that anyone writing letters which are not sanctioned by OCIDA secretariat is forgery which is being promoted and spearheaded by State House.

Changala said that what was worrying is the speed at which even former High Commissioner to South Africa, Leslie Mbula had allowed himself to be misled.

“Ask Ambassador Mbula why didn’t he sign the same letter they have written the American Embassy? He knows that it is illegal especially after serving as Secretary to Cabinet. He understands things. So, the people of Zambia should know that this is the wake of State House, this State House seems to be bent on duplicity the way they have been doing things in order to create confusion,” said Changala.