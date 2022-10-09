Miles Sampa



MC Brighton Sinkala gone too soon. He was MC for one or two of my personal events. We laughed our lungs out.

Even when I attended third party events that he was MC and was just one of the invited guests, he would find room to squizze in a joke or two targeted at me. More so to my ‘embarrassment’ but much to the audience laughter.

Last event I can remember with him as MC was early 2021 at the wedding reception of my nice Hildah Rose Mutale at Sandy’s creation when I was Mayor. I got up with Councillor Kafula Mutale to ‘sowela’ (appreciate his service with token cash) as MC. This he jockingly demanded as he danced big time to a rhumba song. About all responded and I was one of them. Then he asked the DJ to pose the music. “ Ba Miles…the entire Mayor is that what you can call dancing. You are embarrassing the City ”. Everyone burst out laughing.

Hardly met him since then but watched most of his social media videos and the latest one he was dancing with ‘hard’ with other comedy artists. Boba TV2 did post said video.

Saddened my brother with your saden departure from us. Lusaka will hardly be the same without yous stimuli for laughter to all of us.

Farewell my brother…

MBS09.10.2022

Farewell ba MC Sinkal