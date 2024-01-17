MEALIE MEAL PRICE HIT K350 IN LUSAKA

The Mealie Meal prices in Lusaka for a 25kg of Breakfast has hit K350 per bag.

A check by Zambian Eye in some retail shops in some parts of Lusaka found that indeed a 25kg bag is fetching at K350.

However, the cost of living has continued going up with United States Dollars bringing kwacha to K26.

President Hichilema had promised the local currency, the Kwacha would appreciate by 2pm after he is sworn at 10AM.

He also promised a lot of things among them was to bring down the price of Mealie Meal to K50 per 25kg.

Will President Hichilema stabilize the economy before 2026?